Woman arrested for helping inmates smuggle drugs into prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A woman has been arrested and accused of planting drugs for inmates to smuggle into prison.

News outlets report 31-year-old Jahbrisha Marie Ebony Pennick left marijuana, tobacco and other contraband at a rest stop for inmates working on a litter crew. She was charged Monday with distribution.

An arrest warrant from the South Carolina Department of Corrections says an inmate was caught with drugs Pennick left at rest stop on May 31.

Correction officers at MacDougall Correctional Institution listened to recorded conversations with Pennick and an inmate, discovering the next drop would be June 21. Officers discovered the package and arrested her.

Department of Corrections Communications Director Chrysti Shain in a news release said further charges could be filed.

It's unclear whether Pennick has an attorney.