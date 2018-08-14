Woman arrested after man killed in hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a woman accused of killing a man in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Bryan Lee told NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that 29-year-old Brittany Mackie was arrested Monday. She is accused in the death of 31-year-old Christian Martinez, who was walking on the southbound side of Louisiana Highway 73 when he was hit by a car that fled the scene.

Lee says troopers determined Mackie was the suspect of the vehicle that struck Martinez. Troopers located the vehicle and arrested Mackie.

Lee says Mackie faces charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run resulting in death, careless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to report a crash.