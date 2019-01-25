Woman admits collecting dead mother's pension money

MAYS LANDIJNG, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has admitted stealing more than $140,000 in state pension benefits that were paid to her mother for eight years after she died.

Diana Heil pleaded guilty Friday to theft. The state Attorney General's office will recommend the 49-year-old Pleasantville resident receive a 364-day county jail term when she's sentenced March 8, and she also must pay full restitution.

Authorities say Heil's mother got survivor's benefits as the beneficiary of her late husband, who was a member of the Teachers' Pension and Annuity Fund. When Heil's mother died in 2005, state officials weren't told of the death.

The payments continued until 2013, when Heil reported her mother's death. Authorities say Heil promised to return the money, but instead made a series of large withdrawals and wire transfers.