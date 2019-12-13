Woman acquitted of causing fatal Halloween crash

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who had been charged with yanking on the steering wheel of an SUV filled with Halloween revelers, causing a crash that resulted in the death of another passenger, has been found not guilty.

A judge on Thursday acquitted Gina Corrieri, 22, of Worcester, of involuntary manslaughter, saying the prosecution had not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

Corrieri was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle on Oct. 29, 2016. There were six costumed people in the SUV returning from a Halloween celebration in Salem. Prosecutors alleged Corrieri yanked on the steering wheel on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, causing the SUV to veer off the highway and strike a rock ledge.

Ashley Sheehan, 26, of Spencer, was ejected and died after getting struck and dragged by passing vehicles, authorities said.

Corrieri's attorney said it was too dark in the SUV for the other passengers to see what happened.

Sheehan’s family was upset with the verdict.

“She got away with murder. Everybody knew she did it,” said Sheehan’s father, Tim Sheehan.