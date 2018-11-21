Woman acknowledges role in boyfriend's shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Court records show a woman has acknowledged her role in the death of her boyfriend, who was found shot on a rural road in Vermont.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Krystal Whitcomb told police her relationship with Michael Pimental had been abusive, and she went to her father for help.

Records show Whitcomb's father, Shawn, told investigators "I did what I did" to protect his daughter.

Their statements were released during a court hearing Monday. A federal judge denied Krystal Whitcomb's request to be released to a drug rehabilitation program, citing her arrest on weapons charges.

Pimental was found shot to death on a rural road in Concord last month.

Caledonia County prosecutor Lisa Warren says the police investigation into Pimental's death is ongoing and no charges have been filed.