Woman accused of torching her house charged in second fire

WESTFORD, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont woman who is accused of burning down her own house also set fire to a garage and storage building a month later.

The Burlington Free Press reports 57-year-old Maryanne Mead was charged Thursday with violating the terms of her release in connection with a fire July 5.

Court records show Mead is accused of setting fire to a garage in Westford that contained her sister's belongings, including a lawn tractor, a snow blower and other gardening tools.

Mead had previously pleaded not guilty to arson charges for a June fire that destroyed her two-story home. The home was previously deemed inhabitable due to an electrical fire that happened May 25.

Mead told investigators that her home was "jinxed" with bad memories.

