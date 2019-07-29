Woman accused of stealing from mom pleads guilty

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque woman accused of stealing from her elderly mother has pleaded guilty.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 55-year-old Susan Shea pleaded guilty to felony abuse of a dependent adult. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Court documents say Susan Shea had been the caretaker for her mother when authorities began investigating reports of elder abuse. One document says investigators estimate that around $140,000 or more had been taken from Shea's mother from December 2016 through January 2018.

