Woman accused of looting account gets 3 years' probation

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — A woman accused of stealing from the account of a central Iowa nursing home resident has been given three years of probation.

Jasper County District Court records say 36-year-old Christan Maddison was granted a deferred judgment at her sentencing Monday in Newton. A deferred judgment allows Maddison's conviction to be removed from court records if she fulfills her probation terms.

Maddison also was fined $750 and was ordered to pay restitution. She'd pleaded guilty to dependent adult abuse.

A criminal complaint says Maddison, of Pella, was granted a power of attorney to handle the nursing home resident's finances. Nearly $195,000 in annuities, investments and Social Security payments were deposited into an account managed by Maddison over 14 months.

Newton police say nearly $81,000 did go to the elderly woman's care, leaving nearly $114,000 missing. Police say the woman's bank noticed a change in disbursements from the account, such as $15,500 for plastic surgery and payments for tattoos.