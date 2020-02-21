Witness, detective paint different pictures of cold case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A public hearing surrounding an unsolved homicide case shed light on the current status of the investigation, with the son of the victim alleging officials have been investigating the same suspect for the past 10 years.

Witnesses in the 2010 killing of Barbara Beach Hamburg painted two different pictures of the 10-year-old cold case during a hearing held Wednesday by the Freedom of Information Commission, the New Haven Register reported.

The detective in the case said that releasing records could hamper future prosecution in the case.

The hearing was a result of the Madison Police Department's decision to deny a request sent by filmmaker Anike Niemeyer in October, who asked for “all investigatory records” in the case. Niemeyer submitted the request on behalf of the victim's son, Madison Hamburg, who is working on a documentary about his mother.

Madison Hamburg testified at this week's hearing and said he met Detective Christopher Sudock last June when he told him they still had the same suspect in his mother's murder.

Sudock confirmed having discussed the matter during the hearing but did not recall using the exact words.

He also responded to the requests for the records, saying, “There’s information contained in those files that only the perpetrator of this crime would know.”

He added, “If we presented that information and it got out into the public, it allows for suspects, perpetrators to create alibis."

Both parties have until late March to file a brief on the issue, which will be followed by a recommended ruling.