Wisconsin women beat Penn St. in Big Ten tournament, 65-57

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Imani Lewis scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Marsha Howard added 15 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 13 seed Wisconsin beat Penn State 65-57 on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Lewis grabbed nine boards and Howard had four assists and three steals. Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting and Kelly Karlis had eight points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks for Wisconsin.

The Badgers (14-17), who snapped a three-game skid, will play fifth-seeded Ohio State in Thursday's second round.

Lewis converted a 3-point play 71 seconds in that sparked and 11-2 run and gave Wisconsin the lead for good. Penn State scored the final seven third-quarter points before Amari Carter hit a jumper to open the fourth that pulled the Lady Lions within three but Howard and Lewis answered with back-to-back layups and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (12-18) with 16 points and Teniya Page scored 14.

Wisconsin snapped a four-game losing streak against the Lady Lions.