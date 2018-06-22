Wisconsin man faces additional charges after 2 weeks on run

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who spent more than two weeks on the run after a domestic disturbance now faces additional charges.

Forty-three-year-old Jonathan Pogreba appeared in court Friday, the day after surrendering to authorities in Waukesha County.

WITI-TV reports prosecutors argued Pogreba is a danger to the public and a flight risk. Bail was set at $150,000 cash, and Pogreba remained in jail.

According to the complaint, Pogreba assaulted and pulled a gun on his wife at their Town of Eagle home on June 5, the day after she filed divorce papers. Their son fired a shotgun at his father, who fled.

An amended complaint says Pogreba stole a car from a neighbor's house and broke into their basement.

Pogreba's attorney contends his client only fled because he was shot at.