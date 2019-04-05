Wisconsin general won't look other way in sexual assaults

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin National Guard's top commander says he won't ignore sexual assault within his ranks.

The U.S. Air Force is investigating allegations of sexual assault and harassment within a Wisconsin Air National Guard security unit dating back to 2002. Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin last month demanded federal officials review the Wisconsin National Guard's protocols for reporting and investigating sexual assault.

The Guard's commander, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, issued a news release Friday noting April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

He said he won't look the other way on sexual assault because it violates every value his airmen and soldiers hold dear. He told his troops to demand that everyone within their units live up to the values of loyalty, duty and respect.