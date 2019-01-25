Wisconsin county: No additional charges for Closs suspect

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — The man accused of kidnapping Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs apparently won't face charges in the county where she was held.

Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf says he has no plans to file charges against Jake Patterson "in the immediate future." Fruehauf says in a statement late Friday that the decision could change.

The announcement is significant because it could mean that details of any abuse Jayme suffered while in captivity may be kept private.

The 21-year-old Patterson is charged in Barron County with kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme in October and killing her parents.

A criminal complaint says Patterson told investigators he saw Jayme getting on a school bus near her home and decided to abduct her.