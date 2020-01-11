Winchester police looking for witnesses to hit-and-run

WINCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Winchester police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old man with serious head injuries.

The Hartford Courant reports that the incident occurred Friday at Main and Union streets.

Winchester Police Chief William Fitzgerald said in a news release Saturday that a passing driver spotted Anthony Menard lying in the road at about 7:40 p.m. Friday and called for help.

Medics took Menard to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. He was later air-lifted to Hartford Hospital and is expected to survive.

Fitzgerald said no witnesses or surveillance images have been found and there’s no description of the car that struck Menard.

Police said the car is likely to have damage to the right front fender and windshield.

Anyone with information should contact Winchester police, Fitzgerald said.