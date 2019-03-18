Wife of wounded Montana trooper grateful for support

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The wife of a Montana Highway Patrol trooper wounded while investigating a fatal shooting is thanking people from across the country for their support.

In a statement on Monday, Lindsey Palmer extended her gratitude to all those who have offered prayers and positive messages for her husband, Trooper Wade Palmer. She said community support and aid have been a great comfort and has helped the family focus their attention on Palmer, a father of two.

The statement said that Palmer continues to receive care in Salt Lake City. He was initially taken to a Missoula hospital after Friday's shooting in critical condition before being transferred to Utah.

Palmer has been a trooper since 2012 and won the law enforcement agency's highest honor, the Medal of Valor, in 2015.