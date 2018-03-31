Wichita police say man killed in late night shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 36-year-old man has died in a shooting at Sugar Creek Apartments in Wichita.

Police say the shooting happened just before midnight Friday, after the man had gone to the apartments with his girlfriend to meet another man.

Witnesses told police the men fought before the victim was shot several times. He died at the scene.

Police had not released the victim's name by midday Saturday and had not announced any arrests.

The death is Wichita's 11th homicide for 2018.