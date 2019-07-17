Wichita mother of 4 killed, boyfriend arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old mother of four young children was shot to death at a southwest Wichita home and her boyfriend has been arrested.

Spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said Elsey Puente was found suffering from a gunshot would Tuesday evening. She died later at a hospital.

The Wichita Eagle reports her boyfriend, 29-year-old Victor Manuel Castro, was arrested at the home and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Davidson said Puente was shot after a "domestic violence disturbance" between Castro and Puente inside the home.

Puente's four children were inside the house at the time but were not injured. Davidson said they staying with relatives. He said Castro is not the children's father.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com