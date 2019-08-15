Western Washington University student shot and killed

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old student was shot and killed near Western Washington University in Bellingham, and a man was arrested after turning himself in.

KOMO-TV reports officers responded at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday to a report of someone with a weapon.

Bellingham police spokeswoman Claudia Murphy says arriving officers saw a man with a gun in an apartment and then heard several gunshots. Murphy says the gunman then called 911 saying he fired the shots.

University police took him into custody.

Murphy says Bellingham officers found the woman with several gunshot wounds. Murphy says she died at the scene.

The university released a statement Wednesday saying the woman was a student at the school.

A 22-year-old Burlington man has been booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of murder.

