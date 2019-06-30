West Virginia man sentenced in theft from ex-employer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to one year and six months in federal prison for stealing $135,000 from a former employer.

Fifty-eight-year-old Robert Casdorph of Charleston was sentenced last week for mail fraud.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says in a news release Casdorph was a runner for a law firm and land company and was promoted in 2011 to help manage funds.

Stuart says Casdorph use company funds to pay his personal bills, including utility, cell phones, and credit card bills, state and local taxes and a home remodeling.