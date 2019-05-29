West Virginia man charged with stealing car, ambulance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man accused of stealing a car and then an ambulance has been arrested.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Kenneth Wayne Nottingham of the Roane County community of Pigeon has been jailed on charges of grand larceny and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the 30-year-old Nottingham was first caught Sunday after stealing a woman's car from her driveway. Police took him to the Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital for an evaluation, but on Monday he left the hospital, hopped inside an ambulance and took off.

The newspaper cites a criminal complaint that says Nottingham told an officer he took the ambulance "to get a ride home from the hospital." He was arrested in Clay County.

It's unclear if Nottingham has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.