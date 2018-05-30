West Virginia man admits role in illegal firearms operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in an illegal firearms operation.

Prosecutors say in a news release 52-year-old Tommy Calhoun of Morgantown pleaded guilty in federal court in Clarksburg to one count of conspiracy to violate federal firearms laws.

The statement says Calhoun admitted that in May and June 2017 he made false statements to buy firearms, traded firearms for controlled substances and transported and sold the firearms in New York.

Calhoun faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his sentencing.