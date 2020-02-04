West Virginia judge dismisses murder charge against teenager

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A murder charge against an 18-year-old West Virginia woman was dismissed Tuesday after prosecutors failed to find a key witness in the case.

Andrea Glenda Moore was charged as an adult with murder in the 2018 fatal shooting of Joann Dawn Saunders Childers, 32, a mother of five from Huntington, The Herald-Dispatch has reported.

Defense attorney Glen Conway appeared before a Cabell Circuit Judge on Tuesday and sought to have the charge dismissed since prosecutors couldn't locate the witness that had reportedly seen Moore carry out the shooting at the Huntington housing community that day, the newspaper said.

Assistant Prosecutor Joe Fincham said he plans to reindict Moore soon with a co-defendant he believes is connected to the case.

Moore was previously offered a plea deal that carried a 20-year sentence, but she rejected the offer, according to court records.

She was also charged with malicious wounding and accused of shooting a housing authority employee who was mowing grass at the time, news outlets reported.