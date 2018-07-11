West Virginia inmate pleads not guilty to killing cellmate

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia prison inmate charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his cellmate has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness.

The Intelligencer of Wheeling reports 33-year-old Jonathan M. Jordan entered the plea Monday to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter as part of a deal. Jordan was convicted of multiple counts of arson in 2011 and sentenced to 60 years in prison. In 2016, he was accused of strangling his cellmate, 37-year-old David Simpkins, to death.

Jordan was medically evaluated by as part of the court proceedings. Jordan's attorneys, Brett Ferro and Marty Sheehan, say he suffers from commanding hallucinations that tell him what to do. The newspaper reports Jordan's plea adds 15 years in a mental health facility to the end of his sentence.

___

Information from: The Intelligencer, http://www.theintelligencer.net