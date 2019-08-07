West Virginia bar has license suspended after fatal shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A fatal shooting occurred outside a West Virginia bar Sunday, prompting the suspension of its liquor license.

News outlets report The Hot Corner Bar will have its license suspended as of Monday for 10 days.

Gary "Gig" Robinson is the communications director for the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. He confirmed the suspension Tuesday and says a review of the license is ongoing. The administration can determine several options including lifting the suspension, extending it or terminating the license.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says 19-year-old Tyler Zhea Asbury died Sunday after being shot outside the bar and taken off life support. That investigation is ongoing.

This is the second shooting involving the bar in recent years. A 2017 shooting left a man wounded in both legs.