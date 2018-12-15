Waukee school district COO charged in improper spending case

WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — The chief operating officer for Waukee Community School District in central Iowa has turned himself in on charges related to improper spending at the district.

Waukee police say 50-year-old Eric Rose turned himself at 7 a.m. Saturday. He's charged with two counts of solicitation to commit a felony and one count of felonious misconduct in office. He was freed on $15,000 bond.

A special state audit report released earlier this month said administrators improperly used state credit cards and spent nearly $129,000 on items and services that "were not in the taxpayers' best interest."

Earlier in the year, the district agreed to pay more than $1 million to two former district employees who said they were forced out of their jobs after reporting what they said was misconduct by Rose.

An email Saturday from a district spokeswoman says the district learned of Rose's arrest from news reports and that the Waukee board will meet Monday to discuss his employment status.