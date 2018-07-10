Washington man pleads guilty after Oklahoma flight diversion

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Washington man accused of screaming aboard an airliner and forcing it to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to a federal assault charge.

Federal prosecutors in Tulsa say 29-year-old Bolutife Olorunda of Vancouver, Washington, pleaded guilty Tuesday in an agreement in which he will pay $9,118 to Delta Airlines for the cost of diverting the aircraft.

Prosecutors say Olorunda verbally assaulted and interfered with a flight attendant during a May 30 flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta, leading the pilot to declare an emergency and divert to Tulsa. The flight eventually continued to Atlanta.

No sentencing date is set, but Olorunda faces up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. His attorney, Clinton Reed James, declined comment on the case.