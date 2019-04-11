Washington judge arrested in sexual misconduct investigation

ASOTIN, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says a 55-year-old judge in southeastern Washington was arrested on investigation of charges related to sexual misconduct.

Superior Court Judge Scott D. Gallina was taken into custody Wednesday in Asotin.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Gallina was arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and indecent liberties. Ferguson says his office expects to have a decision on possible criminal charges Thursday.

The Lewiston Tribune reports State Patrol investigators began interviewing alleged victims Monday. The newspaper says complaints about sexual harassment and assaults were reported to Asotin County officials several weeks ago.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Gallina to the Superior Court bench in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties in 2014 when Judge William D. Acey retired. Gallina was elected for another four-year term in 2016.

It wasn't known if Gallina had obtained a lawyer to speak for him.