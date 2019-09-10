Washington daycare owner sentenced for sex assault of girl

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A former Washington state daycare operator has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl.

The Kitsap Sun reported Monday that 59-year-old Timothy Howard Snively was sentenced to a minimum of 140 months in state prison Monday.

Snively pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

Authorities say the assaults on the 8-year-old occurred at Snively's in-home daycare in Port Orchard.

Snively operated the Love & Hugs daycare center beginning 20 years ago with his wife and for the past eight to nine years by himself.

Court documents say the girl told her parents she was assaulted four to five times and they contacted the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

The state closed the daycare Feb. 21.

