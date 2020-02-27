Wapato police car crashes into house, sheriff investigating

WAPATO, Wash. (AP) — The Yakima County sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating the crash of a Wapato police car into a home Sunday night.

The driver, described as a former Wapato officer, was driving toward Wapato around 8 p.m. when the car went off the road and crashed into a house, Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort told The Yakima Herald-Republic.

It's not known what the driver was doing but it's believed he was returning the vehicle, Schilperoort said.

The driver's name has not been released.

The crash cracked the brick on the corner of the house and damaged a downspout. Attempts to contact Wapato police were not successful.

The investigation is ongoing, Schilperoort said.