Wahpeton man charged in nephew’s death

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A Wahpeton man accused of killing his nephew is facing charges of negligent homicide.

Court documents say 61-year-old James Bynaum and his 42-year-old nephew, Oscar Bynaum, got into a fight at their apartment last Friday in Wahpeton.

Prosecutors say that during the fight, James Bynaum put his nephew in a choke hold until he collapsed. KFGO reports authorities say Oscar Bynaum’s death was the result of "homicidal violence."

James Bynaum is being held in the Richland County Jail. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

