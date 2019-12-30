Virginia woman arrested in Chicago in attempted murder case

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. marshals have arrested a Virginia woman accused of trying to set a woman and her house on fire.

Dominique Fowler was arrested Saturday in a Chicago suburb, according to news outlets. A tip led to the arrest, according to a U.S. Marshals Service statement.

Authorities have said Fowler poured gasoline on a woman who was being held at gunpoint in Portsmouth in November 2017 and then attempted to light the woman and her house on fire. Authorities have said a child was in the house at the time.

Fowler faced charges including attempted first-degree murder, arson and robbery, but evaded custody. The marshals service was called in to assist with the case in 2018, according to the statement. Marshals soon learned that Fowler fled to Atlanta and then returned to Hampton Roads, it says.

Fowler is being held at the Cook County Department of Corrections in Chicago. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.