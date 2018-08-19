Virginia police investigate officer-involved shooting

RICHMOND, Md. (AP) — Virginia police are investigating a shooting of a man by an on-duty Richmond police officer.

It happened Saturday night when the officer tried to stop a vehicle in Richmond.

Authorities say the vehicle eventually stopped across the Henrico County line, and a man inside fled on foot.

Police say the officer caught up to the man after a short chase. Authorities say after an altercation, the man was shot by the officer, and the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.