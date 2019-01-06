Virginia mother charged after 1 child shoots another

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have charged a woman after her 4-year-old child shot her 6-year-old child.

The Lynchburg Police Department said in a release that they responded to a home Saturday afternoon after reports of a child shot.

Police say the 6-year-old had a single gunshot wound that wasn't life-threatening. The child was taken to the hospital.

Investigators determined that the younger child had found a pistol and fired it, striking the older child.

The children's mother, 29-year-old Megan Dawn Little of Lynchburg was charged with felony child neglect and allowing access to firearms by children.

No phone listing for Little could be found in an online search. A police spokesman didn't immediately respond to a message asking if she has an attorney.