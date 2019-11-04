Virginia man charged in weeklong kidnapping of 14-year-old

LOUISA, Va. (AP) — A 33-year-old Virginia man is accused of abducting a 14-year-old girl and leading police on a car chase that ended in his arrest and the girl's return.

Louisa County sheriff's officials told reporters at a news conference that Bruce William Lynch Jr. was arrested last week and charged with felony abduction of a minor by force.

Sheriff's Maj. Donald Lowe says a tip from a resident who saw Hicks led to the car chase, during which no one was injured. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports investigators wouldn't detail Hicks' whereabouts after the girl disappeared from her home on Oct. 21.

Lynch was assigned a public defender on Friday, but said he wants to hire his own lawyer. A bond hearing is set for Nov. 22, his 34th birthday.