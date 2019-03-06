Violent-crime operation in Delta region leads to 44 arrests

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say local and federal law enforcement agencies have arrested 44 people in eastern Arkansas on violent-crime and gang-related charges.

Investigators say Operation "Press Your Luck" was led by the U.S. Marshals Service and targeted fugitive gang members and other violent criminals in the Delta region.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the law enforcement agencies started the roundup early Tuesday in the Helena-West Helena area after arrest warrants were issued for 63 suspects. The warrants were for charges including murder, rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and other crimes.

U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland says the operation came in response to an "acute crisis as it relates to violent crime" in the area. He says the goal of the ongoing investigation is to provide communities in the Delta region immediate relief from such violence.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com