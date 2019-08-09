Vigilantes, mob justice grow as violence mounts in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vigilante attacks and mob justice are on the rise in Mexico as violence mounts and dozens of bodies have appeared along roadsides.

Authorities in the northern state of Sinaloa say five young men were murdered recently, and toy cars were placed atop their corpses. The men were apparently car thieves.

The latest such murder came the same day that seven suspected kidnappers were killed in the largest mass lynching in recent memory in the central state of Puebla.

The National Human Rights Commission says 43 people have been killed in lynchings so far this year, and 173 injured.

Vigilantes claim authorities don't act strongly against crime.

On Friday, the day after 23 bodies were found strewn by roadsides, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he won't launch an anti-crime offensive.