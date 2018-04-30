Vigil held for boy who police say was killed by brother

STREETSBORO, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered at a memorial for an 11-year-old Ohio boy who police say was shot and killed by his 13-year-old brother.

The candlelight vigil was held Sunday in Streetsboro, where the boy was killed last week. His stepmother told the crowd that the family has been "overwhelmed" by the community's support.

Authorities haven't released a motive in the shooting, which they describe as a "premeditated act." The 13-year-old was evaluated at a behavioral health center four days before the shooting, after expressing a desire to hurt himself.

The teen can't be tried as an adult because of his age. He could be sentenced to a juvenile prison until he turns 21.

Streetsboro is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland.