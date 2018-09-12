Vietnam jails activist for 12 years in crackdown on dissent

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A court in central Vietnam has sentenced an activist to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of associating with an outlawed dissident group.

The state-run Quang Binh newspaper says the People's Court in Quang Binh province convicted Nguyen Trung Truc in a half-day trial Wednesday of attempting to overthrow the government.

It said Truc was the head of the central region branch of the outlawed Brotherhood for Democracy. He was arrested in August last year.

The Brotherhood for Democracy wants to change the leadership of the ruling Communist Party and build a multiparty system.

Last month, a court in Ho Chi Minh City sentenced 12 activists including two Americans of Vietnamese descent up to 14 years on similar charges.