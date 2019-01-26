Victim's family urges leniency in BART train fight death

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — The family of a man who died of an infection after he was cut on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train is urging leniency for the homeless man charged with his murder.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Abdul Bey nicked 51-year-old Gerald Bisbee during a fight last July on a BART train at the Pleasant Hills station.

Bey said Bisbee had spit in his face and grabbed his bag.

Bisbee's superficial leg cut became infected and he died two days later.

The East Bay Times says during Friday's preliminary hearing, a letter read to the court said Bisbee's family felt Bey had been reckless but not malicious and hoped he wouldn't serve any prison time.

The hearing will be continued next month.