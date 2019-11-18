Victim of weekend shooting in Springfield dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A weekend shooting in Springfield is now a homicide investigation.

A spokesman for the Springfield police says a man found shot Sunday afternoon died later in the day.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter, the city’s gunfire sound detection system, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim was found inside a vehicle with serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

According to broadcast reports, there were bullet holes in the vehicle and shell casings on the ground.

The death is the city’s 18th homicide of the year, and the fourth this month.