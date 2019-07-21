Vermont police investigate drowning of boy, 4, in pool

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Montpelier Police and the Vermont Department of Children and Families are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found on the bottom of a swimming pool.

Emergency crews were called Friday evening to a home on Montpelier's Terrace Street where they found a 16-year-old performing CPR on the boy at the side of the pool.

Paramedics took over CPR and later transported the victim to the Central Vermont Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Hunter Wiltse, of Barre.

Police say there was a party at the home Friday evening and at some point people noticed Hunter was missing. After a search he was found at the bottom of the deep end of the pool.