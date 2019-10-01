Vermont man gets 3 months for role in human smuggling case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man is going to spend three months in jail for trying to help five Mexican citizens who had entered the country illegally from Canada along a well-known smuggling route in Derby Line.

Matthew Prue was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Burlington.

Prosecutors said Prue cooperated with investigators and he told them he was recruited by a member of a Mexican smuggling organization.

The 40-year-old Prue was charged in March after Border Patrol agents apprehended the five people who were expecting to be picked up by Prue. Court records say electronic messages linked the individuals.

The U.S. Border Patrol says the number of people apprehended along the border in upstate New York and Vermont is up this year, with the biggest increase in New York.