Verdict to be read in murder trial; woman's remains unfound

PHOENIX (AP) — A jury verdict is scheduled to be read Tuesday in a Phoenix courtroom the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend, who was the subject of an unsuccessful search.

Robert John Interval was tried on one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the presumed death of 34-year-old Christine Mustafa.

She was the subject of a 12-week search of a Phoenix landfill after disappearing in May 2017.

After the search ended in December 2017, police said there still was enough evidence to win a conviction.

During the trial, the prosecution said the 39-year-old Interval made incriminating statements in texts, bought mattress covers the day Mustafa disappeared in May 2017 and was seen outside a trash transfer facility later that day.

Police say Mustafa had plans to leave Interval.