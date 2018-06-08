Ventilation problem sends 6 Minnesota workers to hospital

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Officials at a Minnesota company say six workers were medically cleared and normal operations were allowed to resume after a ventilation problem that was initially reported to be a possible chemical leak.

Initially, officials believed the workers at Geotek in Stewartville might have been exposed to hydrogen cyanide Wednesday. But Geotek officials said Thursday that early reports indicating it was hydrogen cyanide were false.

CEO Ben Wiltsie said the part of the plant where the affected workers were wasn't getting proper ventilation at the time. He said normal operations resumed after emergency officials determined there was no danger.

Julie Aldrich, the company's chief financial officer, said the employees were taken to a hospital in Rochester and released after being evaluated.

Geotek manufactures fiberglass fencing, landscape and utility products.

This story has been corrected to show that the first name of the Geotek chief financial officer is Julie instead of July, and that the company is in Stewartville instead of Rochester.