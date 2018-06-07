Vegas woman accused of kidnapping, extorting homeless man

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 59-year-old Las Vegas woman accused of locking a homeless man in the bathroom of her apartment and threatening to kill him for more than a week has been charged with kidnapping, extortion and burglary.

The suspect was arrested Saturday at a Las Vegas bank where the victim alerted a teller he was being held captive when she tried to force him to withdraw money.

Wanda Thomas was being held Thursday in the county jail on $30,000 bail.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Thomas allegedly offered to let the man stay with her because he helped her when she was homeless. But police say Thomas and her roommate ordered him to strip naked and locked him in a bathroom for eight days.

Thomas' preliminary hearing is set for June 18. It's not clear if she has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com