Vegas real estate broker guilty of failing to pay US taxes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas real estate broker has been found guilty of evading federal income taxes that prosecutors say totaled more than $500,000.

Federal prosecutors say 53-year-old William Waller Jr. faces up to seven years in prison following Monday's trial verdict in Las Vegas.

Waller's attorney, Shawn Perez, said Tuesday he'll seek Waller's release from federal detention pending sentencing June 21 by U.S. District Judge James Mahan.

Prosecutors told jurors that Waller hid his income from the Internal Revenue Service in various ways over 20 years.

He was convicted of one charge of failing to pay taxes from 2004 to 2009 and two counts of failing to file tax returns for 2011 and 2012.

Prosecutors say Waller earned more than $570,000 in those two years.