Vegas police release 911 calls, roof video of shooting site





FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, personal belongings and debris litters the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police 911 audio made public Wednesday offers personal, panicked accounts of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In addition, newly released rooftop video from the high-rise casino where the shooter opened fire shows people tending to fallen victims at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert.

"I'm at Route 91 and we're being shot at!" a woman tells a police dispatcher in one of 518 audio calls made public by police under a court order obtained by the media.

The woman says she's hiding under the concert stage where country music star Jason Aldean had been performing when the gunman with an arsenal of assault-style weapons unleashed barrages of gunfire on Oct. 1.

Names were redacted from the audio files that were made public.

"There's a lot of people here that need ambulances," the woman tells the dispatcher. "There's people shot everywhere!"

Authorities say 58 people died, hundreds were injured and more were traumatized when Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes video-poker player, fired assault-style rifles from a hotel suite into the concert crowd.

Rooftop video from Mandalay Bay silently bears witness to the concert before the shooting started then follows the massacre as lights came up, people flee and small groups huddle over apparently injured people.

After sunrise, covered bodies are seen as coroner's vans arrive at the green concert grounds.

The material was provided more than eight months after the shooting.

It represents a fifth batch of records made public without comment by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo or his department. The FBI in Las Vegas also declined to comment.

Lombardo has said investigators don't know a motive for the attack, he doesn't think one will be determined, and no link has been found to international terrorism.

Authorities say Paddock acted alone in shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into the concert crowd.

The investigation is continuing.

The material is being made public under a court order obtained in a public records lawsuit filed by media, including The Associated Press.