Vegas police: Sledgehammer apparently used to kill woman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say it's believed a sledgehammer was used to kill a woman and that a man is in custody in her death.

Police Lt. Greg Phenis said officers responding to a 911 call Thursday about a confrontation of some kind found the woman dead and the man with a sledgehammer. He was arrested at the scene.

No identities were released and no additional information was available.