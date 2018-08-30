Vegas Esports arena reviews security after Florida shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — At least one Las Vegas esports venue is reviewing security plans following a deadly shooting at a video game tournament in Florida.

Authorities say a 24-year-old competitor killed two people and wounded nine others before fatally shooting himself at a Madden NFL 19 tournament in Jacksonville Sunday.

Alex Igelman, CEO of Millennial Esports Arena in downtown Las Vegas, says his organization is evaluating its security procedures in the wake of the shooting. Igelman says Millennial Esports Arena already uses security at all major events with bag checks and security cameras. Las Vegas police are present for larger events.

Allied Esports, the owner of an arena inside the Luxor hotel-casino, told the Las Vegas Sun that security at the venue is a top priority and the company works with the casino company to ensure it is safe.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com