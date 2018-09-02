Vatican begins push-back against ex-ambassador over Davis

Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP

Faithful and pilgrims gather in St.Peter's Square, as Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Faithful and pilgrims gather in St.Peter's Square, as Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP

Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP

Clouds pass over the Apostolic palace as Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Clouds pass over the Apostolic palace as Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP





Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Vatican begins push-back against ex-ambassador over Davis 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is starting to push back against Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, author of the bombshell accusation of a sex abuse cover-up against Pope Francis, with a statement from its former spokesman about a controversial 2015 meeting Vigano organized.

The Rev. Federico Lombardi and his English-language assistant, the Rev. Thomas Rosica, issued a joint statement late Sunday disputing Vigano's claims about the encounter he organized with an American anti-gay marriage campaigner, Kim Davis, during Francis' September 2015 visit to the United States.

The Vatican had sought to downplay the encounter after conservatives presented it as a papal stamp of approval for Davis.

Vigano, whose cover-up claims have thrown Francis' papacy into turmoil, issued another statement saying Francis knew well who Davis was, and the Vatican approved the meeting in advance.